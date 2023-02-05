Edinburgh police to continue search around Victoria Quay at Leith Docks for man who fell in water
Searches continue today to find missing man
The search for a man who fell into the water at the old Leith Docks is set to continue today, with 36 hours having passed since he was first reported missing.
Police, fire crews and the Coastguard descended on the area around Victoria Quay, formerly the Scottish Office, at around 11.25pm on Friday with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man.
Further searches were carried out on Saturday but the man was not traced, and Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that search efforts will continue. The area alongside Ocean Drive remains cordoned off.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 11.25 pm on Friday, February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay Basin, to the north of the Scottish Government Building in Leith, Edinburgh. Extensive searches have been carried out involving police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard. These efforts will continue today and we encourage anyone with any information to call police on 101, quoting incident 4384 of 3 February.”