The search for a man who fell into the water at the old Leith Docks is set to continue today, with 36 hours having passed since he was first reported missing.

Police, fire crews and the Coastguard descended on the area around Victoria Quay, formerly the Scottish Office, at around 11.25pm on Friday with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man.

Further searches were carried out on Saturday but the man was not traced, and Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that search efforts will continue. The area alongside Ocean Drive remains cordoned off.

Searches for the man are to continue today