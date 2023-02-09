A man has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.

The man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court

Andrew Miller, 53, was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.