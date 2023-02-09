News you can trust since 1873
Andrew Miller: Man appears in court charged with abduction of 11-year-old girl in Galashiels

The girl’s disappearance prompted a massive search

By Lucinda Cameron and Katharine Hay
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 4:03pm

A man has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.

The man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court
Andrew Miller, 53, was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.