Scottish Borders police charge man in connection with disappearance of young girl in Galashiels
Police have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels.
Officers believe the incident is now “contained”.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged, after a young girl was reported missing in the Scottish Borders on Sunday, February 5. He is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 9. Police have confirmed that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: "I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident. The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.
“We believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time."