Officers believe the incident is now “contained”.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged, after a young girl was reported missing in the Scottish Borders on Sunday, February 5. He is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 9. Police have confirmed that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: "I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident. The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

