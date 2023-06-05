Angel McDaid, 13, disappeared from the Drylaw area of the Capital, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, June 4. They haven’t been seen since and their current whereabouts are unknown. Police said that Angel’s family and friends are “becoming increasingly concerned for her”. Officers describe Angel as being a white female, 13 years old, 5’4” tall, of medium build with dyed red short hair. Angel has a nose stud and a Scottish accent. They were last seen wearing a pink hooded top, black leather gilet, black leggings and white Nike trainers.