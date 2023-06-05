News you can trust since 1873
Angel McDaid: Edinburgh police launch urgent search as concerns grow for missing teenager

Anna Bryan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Concerns are growing for a missing teenager from Edinburgh.

Angel McDaid, 13, disappeared from the Drylaw area of the Capital, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, June 4. They haven’t been seen since and their current whereabouts are unknown. Police said that Angel’s family and friends are “becoming increasingly concerned for her”. Officers describe Angel as being a white female, 13 years old, 5’4” tall, of medium build with dyed red short hair. Angel has a nose stud and a Scottish accent. They were last seen wearing a pink hooded top, black leather gilet, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Detectives have launched an urgent search, and are appealing to the public as part of their efforts to trace Angel. They are urging anyone who believes they have seen Angel or has any information to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident no. 4408 of the June 4, 2023.

