Officers have launched a search for Angel McDaid, a 13-year-old girl missing in Edinburgh. Angel was last seen heading towards Dean Bridge in the Capital at around 1.15pm on Sunday, March 19. The teenager, who lives in the Castle Douglas area of Dumfries and Galloway, has not been seen since.

Police say there are “growing concerns” for her welfare. Angel is described as being white, 4 foot tall, with a heavy build and medium length blonde/pink hair. When last seen, she was wearing a bright blue hoody, black jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and white Nike high-top trainers.

Police say that Angel has links to the Drylaw and city centre areas of Edinburgh. They believe she may have travelled to these locations by bus. They have urged anyone who may have seen Angel or has any information on her whereabouts to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1781 of March 19.