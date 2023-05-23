Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Edinburgh.

Angel McDaid has been reported missing from the Drylaw area of the Capital. The 13-year-old was last seen in Princes Street, at around 1pm on Monday, May 22, police said. Angel is described by police as a white female, around 4ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, a thin black faux leather gilet, white trainers and was carrying a grey tote bag.

Sergeant Alison Lawrie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Angel and I am appealing for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal to Angel directly to get in touch with local officers’. Anyone with any information on Angel’s whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3921 of 21 May 2023.