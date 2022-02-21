The bikes were stolen from a secure garage some time between Tuesday 1 and Friday 4 of February.

Police released a statement on social media explaining: “A green Cube Cross 500 and a purple Scott Sub Active 10 were stolen from a secured garage between Tuesday 1 and Friday 4 February 2022.

“Anyone who may have seen these bikes since they were stolen, or has information on their current whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2661 of 4 February 2022 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The family who owned the bikes, the Finlaysons, talked to the Edinburgh Evening News about how important the bikes were to them, as they allowed them to take their son Peter, who has cerebral palsy, out on adventures.

Dad Calum had built a specific trailer for 25-year-old Peter that had adapted handle bars and pedals, and would attach to a bike so that all the family could hit the road.

“It was evolved over many years,” he explained."It’s so he feels confident and happy.

“During lockdown we were trying to find a way of towing my son in the trailer."

This trailer is heavy, and a normal bike makes it very difficult for the family to take it out, especially on the hills.

The electric bikes allowed them to go cycling with Peter, not just locally, but around Scotland.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family purchase new bikes.

