Edinburgh fundraiser hits over £2,000 after electric bikes were stolen from family
The fundraiser was set up after the bikes, needed to help a son with cerebral palsy go on family adventures, were stolen from a South Queensferry home.
The bikes were stolen from the Finlayson family back at the start of February when dad Calum found them missing from the garage.
He explained to the Edinburgh Evening News that he had adapted a trailer to go specifically with the bikes for his 25-year-old son Peter, who has cerebral palsy.
“It was evolved over many years,” Calum explained, adding that the pedals and handle bars were specifically adapted.
"It’s so he feels confident and happy.
“During lockdown we were trying to find a way of towing my son in the trailer."
This trailer is heavy, and a normal bike makes it very difficult for the family to take it out, especially on the hills.
The electric bikes allowed them to go cycling with Peter, not just locally, but around Scotland.
The fundraiser page, set up by the Electric Cycle Company in Edinburgh adds: “We would like to get the Finlaysons back on the road equipped with two replacement ebikes.
"My company is looking to get two new bikes for the family at trade prices but we need your help to help purchase these.
"We will source, service and deliver the 2 bikes free of charge.”
The fundraiser has now hit over £2,000 of it’s £5,500 goal with messages including: “Horrible to hear about the stolen bikes. Hopefully the good people of Edinburgh can get the family rolling again” and
“What a horrible thing to have happen, hope my small donation will help you get back pedalling soon!!!”