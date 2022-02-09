Edinburgh crime: Electric bikes, that allowed son with cerebral palsy go on family adventures, stolen from South Queensferry garage

Calum Finlayson from South Queensferry had adapted a trailer for his 25-year-old son Peter, so that he could go out cycling with his parents.

“It was evolved over many years,” Calum explained, adding that the pedals and handle bars were specifically adapted for his son, who has cerebral palsy.

"It’s so he feels confident and happy.

“During lockdown we were trying to find a way of towing my son in the trailer.

"Ordinary bikes didn’t cut it, they were quite hard, especially on the hills.”

After renting electric bikes for a while, the family decided to get two of them, and were able to buy them through the Electric Cycle Company.

The electric bikes allowed them to go cycling with Peter, not just locally, but around Scotland.

The Finlaysons were having their home modified for Peter, and were relocated elsewhere for 20 weeks.

The bikes were still there when they returned but just a week later, when Calum went to check the shed, he found them missing.

"The secure ties were snapped and lying on the ground,” he said.

"Someone knew what they were doing - the lock was one that could have been tampered with.

"After calling the police, we thought that they would want to come and see the premises, but they didn’t. They just issued a crime report.”

The family contacted Electric Cycle Company again, and Neil, from the company, helped them post pictures of the bike across social media, in an effort to get them back.

On their behalf, Neil has set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family raise funds to replace the bikes.

The page confirms: “My company is looking to get two new bikes for the family at trade prices but we need your help to help purchase these.

"We will source, service and deliver the 2 bikes free of charge.

“Let's put a smile back on Pete's face.

“Any money we raise over the target we will donate to the Thistle Charity to help run their accessible Cycling session in Edinburgh.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

