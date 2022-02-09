Edinburgh cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car on Calder Road in Saughton

A male cyclist was knocked off of his bike, after a collision with a car in Edinburgh this morning.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:12 am

The incident occurred on Calder Road at the Longstone Road Roundabout, at around 7am this morning, on Wednesday, February 9.

The cyclist has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The road is currently open, but drivers have been advised to avoid the area, as there are long queues on all approaches.

An incident involving a cyclist has caused long delays on Calder Road this morning.

