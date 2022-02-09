The incident occurred on Calder Road at the Longstone Road Roundabout, at around 7am this morning, on Wednesday, February 9.

The cyclist has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The road is currently open, but drivers have been advised to avoid the area, as there are long queues on all approaches.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

An incident involving a cyclist has caused long delays on Calder Road this morning.