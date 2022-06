Officers attended at Cannon Street on Thursday, 2 June, 2022 after Alex Fulton passed away.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Constable Neil MacKenzie said: “Sadly, Mr Fulton has passed away and we have carried out extensive enquiries to identify next of kin and relatives but to no avail.

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace the family of an 81-year-old Edinburgh man who has died.