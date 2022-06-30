Officers were alerted to reports of a crash involving a scooter and a car on Princes Street, outside Waverley Mall, at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, June 30.
Police attended, and their enquiries revealed that the scooter was stolen. It has since been recovered.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or potential dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2452 of 29 June.”