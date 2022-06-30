Police in Edinburgh rush to Princes Street after stolen scooter collides with car

A scooter collided with a car in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening, sparking a police response.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:12 am

Officers were alerted to reports of a crash involving a scooter and a car on Princes Street, outside Waverley Mall, at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, June 30.

Police attended, and their enquiries revealed that the scooter was stolen. It has since been recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or potential dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2452 of 29 June.”

Police were seen inspecting the stolen scooter after the collision on Wednesday evening.