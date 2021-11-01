Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in the early hours of the morning on Monday.

The 41-year-old was walking on Brown Street in Armadale around 5.30 am when he was seriously assaulted by two suspects.

The two suspects were wearing all black clothing and ran off in the direction of Harestanes Road following the incident.

Armadale: Man in critical condition after unprovoked attacked while on his way home from work in West Lothian

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “We understand this to be an unprovoked attacked on a man who was simply walking to work.

“I am appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Brown Street in the early part of this morning to come forward with any information they may have.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 530 of 1 November.”

