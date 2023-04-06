News you can trust since 1873
Arthur's Seat murder: Man guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Edinburgh landmark

A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

By Dan Barker
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

Anwar, from Leeds in Yorkshire, denied the charge but but was convicted after a week-long trial.

Fawziyah Javed and her unborn baby died after falling from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh in September 2021.Fawziyah Javed and her unborn baby died after falling from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh in September 2021.
Fawziyah Javed and her unborn baby died after falling from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh in September 2021.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated

