Midlothian crime: Two arrested after Bonnyrigg robbery sees 20-year-old man left with serious injuries

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

A 20-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after he was assaulted and robbed at a house.

Officers were called to Machrihanish Way in Bonnyrigg yesterday around 6.30pm, following reports of a robbery. There, they found the injured man, who was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and a Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Midlothian crime: Arrests made as man hospitalised after serious assault and robbery in Bonnyrigg propertyMidlothian crime: Arrests made as man hospitalised after serious assault and robbery in Bonnyrigg property
