A 20-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after he was assaulted and robbed at a house.

Officers were called to Machrihanish Way in Bonnyrigg yesterday around 6.30pm, following reports of a robbery. There, they found the injured man, who was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and a Police Scotland spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.