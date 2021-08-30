Attempted murder probe launched after man, 34, struck by car which mounted Edinburgh pavement

The incident happened on Restalrig Avenue, near the junction with Craigentinny Avenue, around 4.30pm on Friday, August 27.

A 34-year-old man was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa car which had mounted the pavement before being driven off.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh later that evening for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Gayfield CID, said: “Our enquiries so far suggest the car was deliberately driven at the man and we are seeking further information in relation to the matter.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident or hold any information in relation to the incident to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa car with collision damage since then to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4357 of 27 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

