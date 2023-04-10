News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Five people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 minutes ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
32 minutes ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
1 hour ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Michael Lerner dead at the age of 81
2 hours ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced

Ayan Khan Nooreen: Five-year-old boy killed in Glasgow crash with bus in Calder Street is named

Five-year-old boy killed after bus crash in Glasgow is named by police.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

A five year old boy who died after a bus crash in Glasgow has been named by police. The incident happened in Calder Street at around 5.40 pm last Tuesday, April 4, and involved a single deck bus and two children.

Ayan Khan Nooreen was treated at the scene by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later. A nine-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment to serious injuries, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with Ayan’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident. Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information but hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward. In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our crash investigation then please contact us.”

Glasgow death: Five year old boy killed in fatal Glasgow crash named as Ayan Khan NooreenGlasgow death: Five year old boy killed in fatal Glasgow crash named as Ayan Khan Nooreen
Glasgow death: Five year old boy killed in fatal Glasgow crash named as Ayan Khan Nooreen
Most Popular

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2648 of Tuesday, 4 April, 2023.

Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after assault in Loaning Road in Craigentinny