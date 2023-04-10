A five year old boy who died after a bus crash in Glasgow has been named by police. The incident happened in Calder Street at around 5.40 pm last Tuesday, April 4, and involved a single deck bus and two children.

Ayan Khan Nooreen was treated at the scene by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later. A nine-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment to serious injuries, police said.

Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with Ayan’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident. Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information but hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward. In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our crash investigation then please contact us.”

