Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the girl, who had known Lewis Findlay since she was 12, initially thought his interest was 'one of support'.

He made advances as they watched a film at his home in Bo'ness, West Lothian, in November 2018 but was spared jail after a sheriff said there was no suggestion she had not consented.

Freed Findlay: Sheriff Simon Collins QC

Findlay, who led an 'Explorers' troop in the Scouts, was 22 at the time. His victim was 15.

But in November 2018, at his home in Bo'ness, West Lothian, while his girlfriend was abroad and his mother was also away leaving them alone in the house together, the Scout leader made advances as they sat on his bed watching a film - telling her, "Just let it happen".

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Kirk said the girl was uncomfortable, but agreed to sex 'as she didn't want it to be awkward'. The following month he had sex with her again, in his car parked in a layby. They continued to have sex in his car 'a couple of times a month' and the girl thought they were 'seeing each other'.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC sentenced Findlay to 300 hours of unpaid work and placed him under social work supervision. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

The sheriff said he was not jailed as 'although unlawful... it is not suggested the complainer did not consent to the sexual activity'.

The girl told another adult what was happening in 2019, and he reported it to police after she refused to. She denied everything when interviewed by police and social workers.

The girl ended the relationship but Findlay continued to message her, which she found 'alarming'. In November 2019, Scout leaders were 'made aware' of the messages and concluded a sexual relationship was going on.

Police were again called in, and in February last year, Findlay was charged. The Amazon worker, now 24, pleaded guilty to stalking the girl and having unlawful sexual intercourse.

A Scouts spokesman said: “The Scout Association is aware of recent court proceedings involving Lewis Findlay. We can confirm that he will never volunteer with us again.”

