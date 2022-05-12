Bathgate drugs bust: Man arrested as police raid Indian restaurant in town centre and discover large cannabis farm

Police raided a cannabis farm and seized plants worth thousands of pounds during a dramatic raid on a premises in West Lothian on Thursday.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:28 pm
Police raided a premises on George Place, Bathgate, on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Lisa Ferguson.

In an afternoon swoop on Naseeb Indian Restaurant, situated on George Place in Bathgate, uniformed officers were seen loading several packages into the back of a police van.

Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year, and eye-witneness at the scene spoke of a strong smell of cannabis.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a cannabis cultivation site in George Street.

“One man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.”

It is believed the restaurant has been closed for several years.

More to follow.

