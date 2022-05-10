West Lothian crime: Man arrested in Aimee Jane Cannon murder investigation

Police made the annoncement shortly before midnight this morning (Tuesday, May 10).

Aimee Jane Cannon, 26, was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene, and are now treating her death as murder.

Officers have said that she had been the victim of a brutal and sustained attack and are working to find who is responsible.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Now, police have revealed a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

In a short statement, West Lothian Police said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aimee Jane Cannon.

Aimee Jane Cannon (Image: Police Scotland)

“Aimee Jane (26) was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder around 6.35pm on Saturday, 7 May, 2022. Enquiries remain ongoing following the arrest.

“Members of the public can still submit information via an online portal. The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S14-PO1