Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene, and are now treating her death as murder.

Officers have said that she had been the victim of a brutal and sustained attack and are working to find who is responsible.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

In a statement shared on their Facebook page, Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with Aimee’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Aimee has been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack and we will have a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any signs of a disturbance at the property on Learmonth Crescent to get in touch.

“We are also studying CCTV as part of our investigation and anyone who may have private footage, perhaps from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to check this and pass on anything notable to us.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3181 of 7 May, 2022.

Alternatively, those with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.