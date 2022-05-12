Bathgate drugs bust: New pictures show raid on Indian restaurant as cops discover large cannabis farm

In an afternoon swoop on Naseeb Indian Restaurant, situated on George Place in Bathgate, uniformed officers were seen loading several packages into the back of a police van.

Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year, and eyewitnesses at the scene spoke of a strong smell of cannabis.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a cannabis cultivation site in George Street.

“One man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.”

It is believed the restaurant has been closed for several years.

Naseeb Indian restaurant in Bathgate was raided by police, who discovered a large cannabis farm. Photo Lisa Ferguson.

