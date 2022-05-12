Bathgate drugs bust: New pictures show raid on Indian restaurant as cops discover large cannabis farm

Cops raided a cannabis farm and seized plants worth thousands of pounds during a dramatic raid on a premises in West Lothian on Thursday – and we can now share new pictures from the scene.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:54 pm

In an afternoon swoop on Naseeb Indian Restaurant, situated on George Place in Bathgate, uniformed officers were seen loading several packages into the back of a police van.

Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year, and eyewitnesses at the scene spoke of a strong smell of cannabis.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a cannabis cultivation site in George Street.

“One man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.”

It is believed the restaurant has been closed for several years.

More to follow.

Naseeb Indian restaurant in Bathgate was raided by police, who discovered a large cannabis farm. Photo Lisa Ferguson.
