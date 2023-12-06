The stolen bronze sculpture was part of eight artworks installed at Elm Row in July

One of Edinburgh’s famous Elm Row pigeon sculptures has been stolen from the public realm space less than five months after it was reinstalled in the area.

The flock of pigeon sculptures, that were first introduced to Elm Row in 1996, were removed 10 years later as part of the original tram project but later returned to the site in July this year.

A picture shared with the Evening News shows one of the beloved bronze sculptures has now been removed from its base by force in a move that was described as ‘shameful’ by a member of the public. Another labelled the act of vandalism ‘a very poor show indeed’ whilst another joked ‘someone’s going to be given a footless pigeon for Christmas.’

One of Edinburgh’s famous Elm Row pigeon sculptures has been stolen just months after it was reinstalled in the area. Photo: James Mackenzie

Lib Dem councillor for Leith Walk, Jack Caldwell said: “It's incredibly disappointing to see this, given they're the much-loved symbol of Elm Row and have been long-missed by the community. Given their uniqueness, the pigeon would be impossible to display without someone recognising it - so I would urge its return in the early stage of enquiries, rather than it being pointlessly hidden away.”

The unique sculptures made their long-awaited return on July 27 as part of the Trams to Newhaven project’s public realm improvements. After being removed from Elm Row in 2006, the pigeon sculptures were refurbished and completely recast by Powderhall Bronze. The statues were unveiled to the public in the summer, where the artist behind the sculptures, Shona Kinloch, joined transport convener Scott Arthur and council archaeologist John Lawson to welcome them home, 17 years after they were removed to accommodate for the original tram project.

Shona said the inspiration for her design came after visiting the site in the mid 1990s when ‘a wee flock of pigeons turned up.’ The sculptures would later become a flagship artwork on Leith Walk in the coming years.