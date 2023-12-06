The bronze sculpture was part of eight artworks installed at Elm Row in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Edinburgh’s famous Elm Row pigeon sculptures has been vandalised less than five months after it was reinstalled as part of public realm improvements.

The flock of pigeon sculptures, that were first introduced to Elm Row in 1996, were removed 10 years later as part of the original tram project but later returned to the site in July this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture shared with the Evening News shows that one of the beloved bronze sculptures has now been removed from its base by force, in a move described as ‘shameful’ and ‘a very poor show indeed’ by members of the public. It is understood the sculpture was knocked off its plinth late last week and was later reported to the council.

One of Edinburgh’s famous Elm Row pigeon sculptures has been stolen just months after it was reinstalled in the area. Photo: James Mackenzie

Lib Dem councillor for Leith Walk, Jack Caldwell said: “It's incredibly disappointing to see this, given they're the much-loved symbol of Elm Row and have been long-missed by the community. Given their uniqueness, the pigeon would be impossible to display without someone recognising it - so I would urge its return in the early stage of enquiries, rather than it being pointlessly hidden away.”

The unique sculptures made their long-awaited return to Elm Row on July 27 as part of the Trams to Newhaven project’s public realm improvements – 17 years after they were removed in 2006 to accommodate for the original tram project. The statues were unveiled to the public in the summer after being refurbished and completely recast by Powderhall Bronze. Shona Kinloch, the artist behind the sculptures, joined transport convener Scott Arthur and council archaeologist John Lawson at the public ceremony to welcome the birds back after their nearly two-decade sabbatical.

Shona Kinloch said the inspiration for her design came after visiting the site in the mid 1990s when ‘a wee flock of pigeons turned up.’ The sculptures would later become a flagship artwork on Leith Walk in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ to hear the news. He said the pigeon sculptures ‘formed the centrepiece of the newly-improved Elm Row, and we wanted everyone to be able to enjoy them.’

Councillor Arthur added: “This has been reported to the police and we are sourcing CCTV footage of the area to support investigations. In the meantime I would urge anyone with information to come forward to help reinstate this much-loved pigeon in its rightful home.”