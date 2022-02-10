Police Scotland are appealing for information following a housebreaking in the Nettlehill Road area of Uphall Station.

A window was smashed at the property between 6.30pm and 9.05 pm on Wednesday, and car keys were taken.

A blue BMW X3, with registration number EA63 EVA, was then stolen from the drive.

West Lothian crime: BMW stolen and driven to Edinburgh after a home was broken into in Uphall Station

Police believe that the car was then driven into the Capital, as it was seen in the West Shore Road area of the city at around 10.10 pm that evening.

Detective Sergeant Lynn Myles, of Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before and after this incident to get in touch. In particular, if you have private CCTV or door-bell footage please contact us.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone driving in the area who might have captured something on dash-cam that could help with our investigation.

“The car was driven into Edinburgh so we are also appealing to anyone who may have seen this stolen vehicle or captured it on dash-cam to come forward. It was seen in the Granton area of the city on the night it was stolen.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3407 of Wednesday, February 9.

Alternatively, they can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if the wish to remain anonymous when they relay information.

