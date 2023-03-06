News you can trust since 1873
Body found on Prestonpans beach: Police say death of 61-year-old man is 'not suspicious'

Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances after a body was found in East Lothian.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:50pm

Officers have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances after a body was found on an East Lothian beach.

Emergency services were called to Prestonpans after the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered on the beach near the high street at around 1.20pm on Thursday. On Friday, police said the death was being treated as unexplained but officers have today said it is not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

