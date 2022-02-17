The campaign comes after new legislation which will see dog owners fined £40,000 and risk a prison sentence if their pet worries, kills or injures livestock.

The first part of the campaign focused on sheep in the fields, especially during this time of year when ewes may be pregnant.

Now the campaign is looking to support horses and riders, and hopes to alert people to the problems of allowing dogs off the lead around other countryside animals, and to take extra care.

East Lothian Crime: Campaign launched that will raise awareness to help protect horses and riders from dogs in the countryside

The British Horse Society advises: “In the Scottish horse world, incidents of dog attacks on equines- both ridden and driven, while grazing and even while stabled - are sadly not uncommon.

"Dog attacks have led to equine fatalities and caused serious injury to riders and handlers.

“The problem for horse owners is: predator meets prey. It is that simple.

"Neither side (dog owners) nor (horse owners) think of our lovable companions as either predator or prey, but it is fact that dogs, by their very nature are predatory animals and equines are prey.

“Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, instinct sometimes takes over both horses and dogs, resulting in unwanted behaviour. The consequences for both animals and their handlers or owners can be at best distressing and at worst fatal.

“Chasing is in a dog’s instinct, just like flight is instinctive to horses. It is how they have survived, passed on the genes, evolved, and come to exist today.

"Today’s dogs may not chase with aggression or biting in mind, but the horse does not know this, and their reaction will be the same.

“All dogs should be under control and supervision when in a public place and the fact that a dog is wearing a muzzle is no deterrent – the chased animals do not know that the dog cannot bite them and will still run with fear.

"We have received many distressing reports of horrendous injuries caused as a result of this type of incident.”

