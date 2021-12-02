Cash and jewellery stolen from Musselburgh property in break-in

Police are carrying out enquiries to identify suspects who stole cash and jewellery from a property on The Grove in Musselburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:15 pm

The break-in occurred on Monday, November 29, between 11am and 12.30pm.

Police have asked anyone with doorbell footage or private CCTV who lives in or around The Grove to check their footage if they have not already spoken to police.

Anyone with information has been requested to call 101 and quote incident number 1341 of 29/11/2021.

The Grove in Musselburgh, where a property was broken into on Monday November 29.