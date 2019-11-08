CCTV images released after early morning serious assault in Edinburgh's Why Not nightclub

They believe that the man may be able to assist with enquiries in relation to the incident which occurred around 2.30am on Tuesday 10 August 2019 in Why Not nightclub on George Street in Edinburgh.

The man is described as between 5ft8 and 6ft tall, white with a slim build and short dark hair.

Police are looking to speak to the man in connection with an assault

He is pictured wearing a navy round neck t-shirt, denim jeans and white trainers.

Detective Constable John Dunn of Gayfield CID said: "As part of the investigation, we are eager to identify the man in the images and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.”