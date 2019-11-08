CCTV images released after early morning serious assault in Edinburgh's Why Not nightclub
Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a serious assault.
They believe that the man may be able to assist with enquiries in relation to the incident which occurred around 2.30am on Tuesday 10 August 2019 in Why Not nightclub on George Street in Edinburgh.
The man is described as between 5ft8 and 6ft tall, white with a slim build and short dark hair.
He is pictured wearing a navy round neck t-shirt, denim jeans and white trainers.
Detective Constable John Dunn of Gayfield CID said: "As part of the investigation, we are eager to identify the man in the images and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.”
Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0850 of 11 August 2019, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.