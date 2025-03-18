A Chinese national who was caught smuggling drugs into the country at Edinburgh Airport has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ming Yam Sze flew from Hong Kong to Dubai with a large consignment of cannabis before transferring flight and flying into the capital earlier this year.

Sze, 24, was making his way through airport security when he was challenged by Border Force officials at around 7.10pm on January 16. His luggage was seized and searched and was found to hold 22.2 kilos of the Class B drug that had a total value of £84,740.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ming Yam Sze was caught smuggling drugs into the country at Edinburgh Airport

Sze was arrested and charged and was remanded in custody when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court four days later.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Edinburgh Airport when he appeared at a court hearing last month and was back in the dock for sentencing on Tuesday.

Sheriff Alistair Noble marked the smuggling offence by sentencing Sze to a 12 month custodial term.