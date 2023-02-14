Warning, this article contains content which readers might find distressing.

An Edinburgh man who was found with horrific videos of children and babies being abused is facing a jail sentence. Christopher Donaldson downloaded disgusting images of babies under 12 months old being sexually abused by men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old was also said to have distributed some of the harrowing movies showing male and female children to people online. He appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 14, where he pleaded guilty to charges involving the possession and distribution of the material over a four week period in 2021.

Christopher Donaldson outside Edinburgh court

Fiscal depute Ross Price told the court police officers raided Donaldson’s home in the Stenhouse area following a tip off in October 2021. The court heard the offender was at home with his partner when police arrived and he admitted he was in possession of the material. Officers seized two mobile phones from the property and, following a forensic examination, the movies were found hidden on the devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Price said the images showed male and female children aged between “under one-years-old and 15-years-old” being sexually abused by men. The fiscal said Donaldson had received a total of 149 horror files through the Telegram messaging service and he had also passed on 90 images to others online.

Sheriff Alison Stirling placed Donaldson on the Sex Offenders Register for a term still to be decided and deferred sentence for reports and a full risk assessment to be carried out to April 5. Donaldson admitted to charges of possessing and distributing indecent images of children between September 10 and October 5, 2021.