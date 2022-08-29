Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Parkgrove Road, Clermiston, at around 7.50pm on Saturday evening (August 27).

A 16-year-old male has been arrested connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off the street while ambulance staff attended to the man, who was found lying injured on the ground.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police were forced to lockdown an Edinburgh street following a disturbance on Sunday evening (August 28).

The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, 27 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Parkgrove Road in Edinburgh.

“A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.