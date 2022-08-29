News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Clermiston incident: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down Edinburgh street following 'disturbance'

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police were forced to lock down an Edinburgh street following a ‘disturbance’ which led to the arrest of a teenager.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:21 pm

The incident took place on Parkgrove Road, Clermiston, at around 7.50pm on Saturday evening (August 27).

A 16-year-old male has been arrested connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off the street while ambulance staff attended to the man, who was found lying injured on the ground.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police were forced to lockdown an Edinburgh street following a disturbance on Sunday evening (August 28).

Most Popular

The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, 27 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Parkgrove Road in Edinburgh.

“A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh police praise brave women as sex offender is found guilty of ‘horrendo...