Clermiston incident: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down Edinburgh street following 'disturbance'
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital as police were forced to lock down an Edinburgh street following a ‘disturbance’ which led to the arrest of a teenager.
The incident took place on Parkgrove Road, Clermiston, at around 7.50pm on Saturday evening (August 27).
A 16-year-old male has been arrested connection with the incident.
Police cordoned off the street while ambulance staff attended to the man, who was found lying injured on the ground.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh bin strikes: Task force to be formed to clear rubbish in Edinburgh streets where there is 'public health risk'
-
2
Edinburgh fire in Granton Mains Brae sees community rally around young mum and son who lost home
-
3
Edinburgh bin strikes: New offer made to cleansing staff in bid to halt strikes
-
4
Edinburgh crime: Antique gun collector ordered to carry out unpaid work after child found alone amongst firearm collection
-
5
Clermiston incident: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down Edinburgh street following 'disturbance'
The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, 27 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Parkgrove Road in Edinburgh.
“A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”