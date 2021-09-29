Comely Bank: No arrests made after emergency services carry out controlled explosion of ordnance on Edinburgh street
Police say there have been no arrests and no criminality found after the bomb squad were called to an Edinburgh street on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson said no criminality was established after the emergency services descended on an Edinburgh street at around 2.35 pm on Tuesday.
The bomb squad were later called to the scene in a home on Comely Bank Street where an ordnance was found.
Read More
At the time, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordinance found within a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.
“A cordon was put in place by officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and the possible ordnance was securely moved to a location where a controlled explosion could be carried out.
“The cordon was stood down and those evacuated from their homes as a precaution returned.”
They later confirmed that there was no criminality established and no arrests will be made.