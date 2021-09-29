Comely Bank: No arrests made after emergency services initiate controlled explosion on Edinburgh street

Police have confirmed that there have been no arrests after the bomb squad were called to an Edinburgh street on Tuesday afternoon.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 12:07 pm

No criminality was established after the emergency services descended on an Edinburgh street at around 2.35 pm on Tuesday.

The bomb squad were later called to the scene in a home on Comely Bank Street where an ordnance was found.

Read More

Read More
Sarah Everard: Former Met police officer used warrant card and handcuffs in fals...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bomb squad in attendance on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

At the time, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordinance found within a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

“A cordon was put in place by officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and the possible ordnance was securely moved to a location where a controlled explosion could be carried out.

“The cordon was stood down and those evacuated from their homes as a precaution returned.”

They later confirmed that there was no criminality established and no arrests will be made.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.