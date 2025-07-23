A Labour councillor has been found guilty of grooming and sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Edinburgh and Fife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Graham, who represents Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages on Fife Council, was found guilty today (Wednesday, July 23) following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He stood accused of being involved in sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15 at various locations in Fife and Edinburgh between February and August 2023.

The 43-year-old is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Graham

Detective Inspector Graham Watson said: "Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim. He was well-known and in a position of power when the offending took place.

“I would like to thank the female for her assistance in bringing him to justice.

"We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed, with support from our specially trained officers and partner agencies."