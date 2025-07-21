Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as a flood alert is in place for Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) flood alert is in place for Edinburgh and Lothians.

The flood alert, which will be in place until further notice, reads: “Widespread heavy rain is forecast to affect this area on Monday, potentially leading to some significant impacts from surface water and small watercourses. Impacts could include flooding affecting parts of communities and disruption to travel networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

A Scottish Environment Protection Agency flood alert is in place for Edinburgh. | Scottish Environment Protection Agency / Canva

Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning for Edinburgh

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Edinburgh until 21:00 on June 21.

The warning reads: “Heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and transport disruption on Monday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but 20-30 mm is likely within an hour in a few places, with a small chance of 40-50 mm in one or two locations; this most likely across southern Scotland and northern England. Lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.

“Showers and thunderstorms will slowly ease during Monday evening.”

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders Met Office weather forecast

June 21 day

A mainly dry start with some bright or sunny spells. Scattered showers will break out by mid-morning, these turning heavy with a risk of thunder by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

June 21 night

Heavy showers die out through the evening to leave a mostly dry start to the night. However, patchy rain soon spreads into Galloway, then spreading east overnight. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

June 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rather cloudy day. Patchy light rain in the morning, but this becomes largely confined to the Borders in the afternoon with brighter spells developing elsewhere. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

June 23 to June 25

A few light showers or patchy spells of rain, mainly on Wednesday and Friday, but generally drier and less muggy than recent days.