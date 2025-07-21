The sun may have been shining on Edinburgh this morning but those in the Scottish capital have been warned that thunderstorms are on the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place from 11am until 9pm today (Monday, July 21), as locals are warned to expect rain, thunder and lightning.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued in the capital over the weekend as Edinburgh was hit with sudden downpours on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned that that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. It added that there is a ‘small chance’ that homes and businesses could be flooded and buildings could be damaged by floodwater or lightning.

Doncaster has been put on thunderstorm alert after the Met Office issued a fresh yellow weather warning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday.

“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but 20-30 mm is likely within an hour in a few places, with a small chance of 40-50 mm in one or two locations; this most likely across southern Scotland and northern England.

“Lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”