Thunderstorms set to hit Edinburgh as another weather warning issued by Met Office
A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place from 11am until 9pm today (Monday, July 21), as locals are warned to expect rain, thunder and lightning.
It comes after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued in the capital over the weekend as Edinburgh was hit with sudden downpours on Saturday.
The Met Office has warned that that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. It added that there is a ‘small chance’ that homes and businesses could be flooded and buildings could be damaged by floodwater or lightning.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday.
“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but 20-30 mm is likely within an hour in a few places, with a small chance of 40-50 mm in one or two locations; this most likely across southern Scotland and northern England.
“Lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”
