The Met Office brought forward its yellow warning for rain affecting Edinburgh to start at noon today instead of 4pm.

It means the Capital faces 24 hours of potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The yellow warning was issued on Friday, covering Edinburgh and much of the east of Scotland and lasting from 4pm on Saturday until midday on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning for rain lasts for 24 hours from noon today | Met Office

But the warning now covers almost the whole of Scotland and runs from noon on Saturday until the same time on Sunday.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may cause some flooding during Saturday afternoon and evening, overnight into Sunday.

“Many places are likely to see 20-30 mm, but some locations could see 50-75 mm in just a few hours.”

It said there was a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses; a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; and delays or cancellations to train and bus services were likely in flooded areas, along with difficult driving conditions more generally.

“Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground.”

A separate warning for heavy rain has been issued for south-west England and part of Wales, lasting from 6pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Saturday

11am - An hour before the yellow warning for heavy rain comes into force, the Met Office says there is a 90 per cent chance of rain.

Noon - As the yellow warning kicks in, the chance of rain is 80 per cent, while humidity increases from 87 per cent to 93 pr cent.

1pm - The chance of rain remains at 80 per cent, humidity rises to 95 per cent, the temperature goes up from 16C to 17C

2pm - The chance of rain goes back up to 90 per cent, humidity stays at 95 per cent and temperature at 17C

3pm - The chance of rain remains at 90 per cent, humidity edges up to 96 per cent and the temperature stays at 17C

4pm - Four hours into the yellow warning, the chance of rain reaches around 95 per cent, while humidity and temperature stay the same.

5pm - The chance of rain eases back to 80 per cent and the temperature rises to 18C.

6pm - The chance of rain remains at 80 per cent, humidity dips to 95 per cent and the temperature is still 18C.

7pm - The chance of rain drops to 70 per cent, while other measurements remain the same.

8pm - The chance of rain falls again to 60 per cent, humidity is 94 per cent and temperature remains 18C.

9pm - The chance of rain falls to 50 per cent, with other measurements remaining the same.

10pm - The chance of rain remains at 50 per cent, humidity is still 94 per cent but temperature dips to 17C.

11pm - The chance of rain increases again to 60 per cent, humidity rises to 95 per cent and temperature remains at 17C.

Midnight - The chance of rain remains at 60 per cent, humidity rises to 96 er cent, temperature stays at 17C.

Sunday

1am - The chance of rain increases to 70 per cent, humidity remains at 96 per cent, but temperature drops to 16C.

2am - The chance of rain increases to 80 per cent, humidity and temperature remain the same.

3am - The chance of rain rises to 90 per cent, humidity increases to 97 per cent, and temperature stays at 16C.

4am - The chance of rain falls back to 80 per cent, humidity and temperature remain the same.

5am - The chance of rain drops to 70 per cent, humidity rises to 98 per cent, temperature remains at 16C.

6am - The chance of rain remains at 70 per cent, humidity at 98 per cent and temperature at 16C.

7am - No change.

8am - The chance of rain drops to 60 per cent, humidity and temperature remain the same.

9am - The chance of rain increases to 70 per cent, humidity remains at 98 per cent, temperature rises to 17C.

10am - The chance of rain drops to 50 per cent, humidity and temperature remain the same,

11am - The chance of rain remains at 50 per cent, humidity drops to 97 per cent, temperature remains at 17C.

Noon - As the yellow warning is due to expire, some sunshine breaks through the clouds, the chance of rain remains at 50 per cent, humidity drops to 95 per cent and the temperature rises to 18 per cent.