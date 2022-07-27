Craig Robertson, 43, was last seen on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, at 5.10pm on Monday, July 18.
The missing man is believed to be in the city centre or the Leith area. Police say there are growing concerns for his welfare.
Craig is described as being white, with a slim build, and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who may have seen Craig since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2071 of 22/07/2022.