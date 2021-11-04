Officers attended a property in Moredun House in Craigour Green on Tuesday evening and made the discovery.

An eyewitness told the Evening News that the area was “swamped” with police and detectives and it was “somewhat concerning”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police attended at a property in Moredun House, Craigour Green in Edinburgh where a cannabis cultivation was discovered within around 8.45pm on Tuesday, 2 November, 2021.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

