Crews battle kitchen fire at ground floor flat in Edinburgh's New Town

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Edinburgh's New Town on Sunday morning.

The blaze, which was in a ground floor flat on Coates Crescent, was reported shortly before 10am.

One eyewitness described seeing the fire service in attendance and a cordon up around the property.

Three appliances and one height appliance were sent to the scene and one appliance remains in attendance.

There are thought to be no injuries.

It follows an early morning fire at a tenement flat on Newhaven Road, just off the junction with Bonnington Road, in which the building had to be evacuated.