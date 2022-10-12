Robert Greens, who is responsible for one of the worst sex attacks in Scottish criminal history, is believed to have been provided with a house in Danderhall, just outside Edinburgh.

For the past fortnight, locals in Neatoune Court, where Greens is believed to be living, have now staged various protests.

On Tuesday night (October 11), people turned up with banners and chanted for him to be removed from the area.

“A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were made aware of a gathering outside a property in Neatoune Court, Danderhall, around 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 11.”

As reported in the Evening News, angry locals first gathered on October 3 to protest over Greens being housed in their area.

It is understood he was identified on when a photo of him in the street was shared on Facebook.

The post was quickly deleted, but angry protesters soon gathered outside the address.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Evening News: "It's well known to everyone in the area that Greens is living here.

“He has been seen walking around, usually at night, with a hood up. We all just want him moved from here.”

Last week, Midlothian councillors Stephen Curran, Colin Cassidy and Margot Russell released a joint statement saying they “share the serious concerns” raised by local residents.

It read: “If the media reports are true, we share the serious concerns raised by the community and local residents.

“This individual committed one of the most serious violent sexual crimes this country has ever seen. It would be in the interest of everyone that he is removed from the community, and for the property to be allocated to a local family.”

Greens raped a Dutch student near Rosslyn Chapel in 2005, and beat her so savagely that a passing driver thought she had been struck by a car.

He tried to blame the 2005 assault on his identical twin brother but was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The horrific crime – described by a judge as “one of the worst cases of rape” ever dealt with at the High Court – saw him attack the 19-year-old Dutch student as she was walking to a friend’s house after getting lost.

He pushed her down a steep embankment, battered her in the face and threatened her with a knife before raping her.

Greens was dubbed the “Da Vinci rapist” because of the crime’s location near Rosslyn Chapel, which features in Dan Brown’s 2003 novel The Da Vinci Code and the 2006 film of the same name.

Greens was released from prison in 2012, having served two-thirds of his sentence.

In 2013, he was returned to jail after breaking one of the conditions of his release by visiting the home town of his former wife.

He was released again in 2017, but take back to prison following another breach.

There are 635 registered sex offenders (RSOs) living in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according the latest figures published by Police Scotland.