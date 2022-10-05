Da Vinci rapist Robert Greens living in Midlothian village near children’s playpark, claim angry locals

Robert Greens, who is responsible for one of the worst sex attacks in Scottish criminal history, has reportedly been provided with a house in Danderhall, just outside Edinburgh.As reported in the Evening News, angry locals gathered on Monday evening (October 3) to protest that a suspected sex offender was living in the area.

While police have refused to confirm or deny that the man in question is Greens, a spokesman did confirm there was a gathering outside a property on Neatoune Court, Danderhall, at around 8.45pm, on Monday.

Officers said there were no arrests, and the group later dispersed.

Locals, however, claim Greens, 44, is living at an upper floor address on Neatoune Court.

It is understood he was identified on Monday when a photo of him in the street was shared on Facebook.

The post was quickly deleted, but angry protesters soon gathered outside the address.

One loca; resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Evening News: “It’s well known to everyone in the area that Greens is living here. It's been known for some time.

“He has been seen walking around, usually at night, with a hood up. We all just want him moved from here.”

Another local, Connor Finlayson, 30, told the Daily Record: “I saw the original post on Facebook and the photo was definitely Greens.

“When it was deleted, I posted the information back up. No one wants him here.”

Greens raped a Dutch student near Rosslyn Chapel in 2005, and beat her so savagely that a passing driver thought she had been struck by a car.

He tried to blame the 2005 assault on his identical twin brother but was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The horrific crime – described by a judge as “one of the worst cases of rape” ever dealt with at the High Court – saw him attack the 19-year-old Dutch student as she was walking to a friend’s house after getting lost.

He pushed her down a steep embankment, battered her in the face and threatened her with a knife before raping her.

Greens was dubbed the “Da Vinci rapist” because of the crime’s location near Rosslyn Chapel, which features in Dan Brown’s 2003 novel The Da Vinci Code and the 2006 film of the same name.

Greens was released from prison in 2012, having served two-thirds of his sentence.

In 2013, he was returned to jail after breaking one of the conditions of his release by visiting the home town of his former wife.

He was released again in 2017, but take back to prison following another breach.

When contacted by the Evening News, police refused to confirm or deny that Green is living on Neatoune Court.

There are 635 registered sex offenders (RSOs) living in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according the latest figures published by Police Scotland.