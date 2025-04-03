'Dangerous predator' Gavin Green jailed for seven years after sexual offences against women

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:23 BST
A ‘dangerous predator’ who sexually abused two women over a period of 11 years has been jailed.

Gavin Green, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Thursday, April 3, where he was jailed for a total of seven years.

The sentence comes after Green was found guilty last month of sexual offences against two women in Musselburgh and Penicuik. His crimes took place between 2011 and 2022.

Gavin Green, 31, has been jailed for seven yearsGavin Green, 31, has been jailed for seven years
Gavin Green, 31, has been jailed for seven years | Police Scotland

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson said: "Green is a dangerous predator who rightly faces a lengthy period in prison as a result of his deplorable actions.

"I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward to report his offending and throughout the legal process. I hope this conclusion will help them as they move forward with their lives.

"I'd urge anyone who has been a victim of physical or sexual abuse to report it to us, regardless of when it happened. All reports are thoroughly investigated and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who will support you throughout.”

