Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘dangerous predator’ who sexually abused two women over a period of 11 years has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Green, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Thursday, April 3, where he was jailed for a total of seven years.

The sentence comes after Green was found guilty last month of sexual offences against two women in Musselburgh and Penicuik. His crimes took place between 2011 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Green, 31, has been jailed for seven years | Police Scotland

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson said: "Green is a dangerous predator who rightly faces a lengthy period in prison as a result of his deplorable actions.

"I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward to report his offending and throughout the legal process. I hope this conclusion will help them as they move forward with their lives.

"I'd urge anyone who has been a victim of physical or sexual abuse to report it to us, regardless of when it happened. All reports are thoroughly investigated and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who will support you throughout.”