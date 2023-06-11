News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Daniel Dwyer: Edinburgh police launch search for teenager, 19, last seen in Niddrie Mains Road area days ago

He disappeared from the Niddrie area of Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST

Officers have launched an urgent search for a missing teenager from Edinburgh.

Daniel Dwyer, 19, was last seen in the Niddrie Niddrie Mains Road area of the Capital, at around 11am on Wednesday, June 7. There have been no sightings of him since. Police describe Daniel as being five foot 10 inches tall, of slim build, with blue/green eyes, short dark blond hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a blue and green checked shirt with a grey hood, black tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of their efforts to trace Daniel, detectives are urging the public to help the investigation and come forward with any information. They are asking anyone who may have seen Daniel, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4314 of June 8 2023.

Daniel Dwyer, 19, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.Daniel Dwyer, 19, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.
Daniel Dwyer, 19, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.