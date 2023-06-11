Officers have launched an urgent search for a missing teenager from Edinburgh.

Daniel Dwyer, 19, was last seen in the Niddrie Niddrie Mains Road area of the Capital, at around 11am on Wednesday, June 7. There have been no sightings of him since. Police describe Daniel as being five foot 10 inches tall, of slim build, with blue/green eyes, short dark blond hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a blue and green checked shirt with a grey hood, black tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers.

As part of their efforts to trace Daniel, detectives are urging the public to help the investigation and come forward with any information. They are asking anyone who may have seen Daniel, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4314 of June 8 2023.