Danny Brunton, 17, was last seen in the Castle Avenue area of the town, at around 11pm on Sunday, May 29.

The missing teenager is described as being around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length dark blonde hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas or Nike rain jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a black rucksack. Danny is also believed to be wearing either black sliders or white converse shoes.

Police officers have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them trace the missing boy. They have also released a photo of Danny on social media, but said that the image is around two years old and that he may look different now.

Inspector Alan King of Haddington Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Danny’s welfare and are seeking the public's assistance to help trace him.

"I would urge anyone who has any information on Danny’s whereabouts or thinks they may have seen him, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I’d also highlight that the image of Danny is around two years old so he looks a little different from the picture, particularly as he now has long hair.

An image of Danny Brunton, who has been reported missing from Port Seton. This photo was taken around two years ago, so Danny may look different today.