In a two-day sentencing hearing, Southwark Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old "monster" used his power and control to carry out a "catalogue of violent and brutal" sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

His victims spoke of how they had "encountered evil", and the court was told Carrick sent one of his victims a photograph of himself with a work-issue gun, saying: "Remember I am the boss."

The court also heard how he told another woman he was the "safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer" before taking her back to his nearby flat to rape her.

David Carrick: Rapist Met Police officer jailed for life for sex attacks

Carrick, who was sacked from the force following his conviction, was handed 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.

The sex predator previously admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and false imprisonment.

Deducting the number of days he had spent in custody from his minimum term on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the defendant: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty."

Responding to the sentencing of former Met Police officer David Carrick, Ruth Davison, Refuge CEO said:

“First and foremost, I want to send solidarity to the brave women who have come forward and reported these horrific crimes leading to the conviction today. The details that have emerged during the sentencing over the last two days are appalling.

"This individual abused his police power to systematically commit the most atrocious acts of abuse and violence against women and got away with it for almost two decades.

“David Carrick told women they wouldn’t be believed, he threatened women with weapons he was licensed to carry due to his status as a police officer, he was protected by a culture that silenced victims.

“That Carrick could remain a serving officer for so long whilst he perpetrated this gross abuse of power and horrific crimes against women, is terrifying. There were numerous opportunities where Carrick’s predatory behaviour was recorded and complaints were made. Every single one of them should have raised the alarm. But none of them were taken seriously and no action was taken. Carrick was able to continue in post and further abuse more and more women. He should have been stopped sooner.