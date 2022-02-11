Dean Conner was last seen on Hogmanay in Musselburgh. (Image: Police Scotland)

The 37-year-old was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh at about 5pm on Friday December 31, walking towards the Promenade area of Musselburgh.

He has failed to make contact with his worried family or friends since, and is now ‘presumed dead’ amid fears he drowned in river just metres away from home.

Step-dad Gary Finnie has now issued a heartbreaking update in the case.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart we received the news today that the police have come to an end of their hunt for our boy having exhausted all avenues with no success.

“As Dean has not been seen on any CCTV, or anywhere else with no use of phone or bank cards since leaving his house in the direction of the Promenade (only 30m away) there is a heavy suspicion that he somehow ended up in the Firth of Forth.

“Even though extensive air & sea searches have been carried out on both the east coast and Fife assisted by the oceanographer, there has been no sighting of any evidence to confirm this.

“But this is still the main thought. Dean is now officially recorded as ‘missing, presumed dead’.

“The case will remain open but no further action will be taken unless further evidence is presented.

“Clearly this is a big milestone for us and being devastated doesn't cover how we feel.

