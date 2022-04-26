DJ Tim Westwood is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by women who say he abused his position in the music industry to exploit them. Reported by the BBC and the Guardian, the radio and television presenter has been accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching by a number of young Black women.

The incidents span from 1992 up until 2017. Both the BBC and the Guardian have heard detailed accounts from seven women in a joint investigation into the former BBC Radio 1 DJ. Westwood strenuously denies the allegations.

The full stories of the women will be told in more detail in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power. It will air on BBC Three at 9pm on Tuesday April 26th.

Here’s what you need to know about Tim Westwood amid the sexual misconduct allegations.

Who is Tim Westwood?

Tim Westwood is a white DJ who was an early champion of hip-hop in the UK. Born Lowestoft, Suffolk, Westwood broke into the entertainment industry as a DJ and worked on various radio stations, such as Kiss FM, LWR and Capital FM, throughout the 1980s, before he was handed the reins to Radio 1 Rap Show.

He also hosted the first nationally-broadcast rap show on UK radio from 1994 and presented the MTV UK show Pimp My Ride UK.

In 2013, Westwood left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra after nearly twenty years with the BBC to return to Capital Radio.

What are the Tim Westwood allegations?

With their identities kept anonymous, seven women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations, all of whom are Black. They all met Westwood in the music industry and state that they believe he abused his power in the entertainment and music world. Two women specifically say that they met with him to discuss music before he initiated unwanted sex, the BBC reports.

The age difference between Westwood and one of the women is reportedly as large as 34 years, with Westwood being 53 and the woman 19 years old.

The BBC also reports that there have been claims about Westwood’s treatment of young Black women circulating on social media for years. In 2020, Westwood issued a statement to the Mail Online against these "fabricated allegations", stating that they were untrue.

What is Tim Westwood’s age?

Born on October 3rd, 1957, Westwood is currently 64 years old. He would have been between 35 and 59 years old during the time period that the alleged instances of sexual misconduct took place.

