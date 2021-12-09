Driver causes crash on A92 after stopping to change tyre in live lane

A driver has been reported for dangerous driving after causing a crash by stopping on the A92 to change a tyre.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:39 am

Officers have shared their disbelief on social media after attending the crash at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, saying the driver could have continued driving for 400m where they then could have pulled over and changed the tyre safely.

Instead they stopped in a live lane putting other road users at risk.

Nobody was injured in the accident and the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
A92 crash: Seven drivers 'disappointingly' caught filming crash scene as two peo...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Driver causes crash on A92 after stopping to change tyre in live lane