Driver causes crash on A92 after stopping to change tyre in live lane
A driver has been reported for dangerous driving after causing a crash by stopping on the A92 to change a tyre.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:39 am
Officers have shared their disbelief on social media after attending the crash at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, saying the driver could have continued driving for 400m where they then could have pulled over and changed the tyre safely.
Instead they stopped in a live lane putting other road users at risk.
Nobody was injured in the accident and the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Read More
Read MoreA92 crash: Seven drivers 'disappointingly' caught filming crash scene as two peo...